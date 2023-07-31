Deputies arrest attempted murder suspect after short chase in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man faces a slew of charges in Darlington County after a series of suspected crimes that ended in a chase, according to deputies.

A “Be on the Lookout” (BOLO) was given out to deputies on Sunday from the Hartsville Police Department, asking them to look out for a car that was involved in an incident in the city of Hartsville.

Shortly after the BOLO went out, deputies received a call from dispatch about shots fired at a home along Allen Road involving the suspect at the center of the BOLO alert.

Arrest warrants show the suspect, identified as Carlton Howle, had broken into the home on Allen Road.

Documents state that Howle fired shots “during a struggle with the victim who was trying to disarm the defendant who had broken into his residence.”

While deputies were heading to the home on Allen Road, they saw the suspect’s car and tried to execute a traffic stop.

There was a brief chase but Howle was apprehended shortly afterwards.

According to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, Howle faces 17 charges in connection to the incidents, including attempted murder, first-degree burglary and failure to stop for a blue light.

As of 5 p.m. Monday, bond has not been set for all charges.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.