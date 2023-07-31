Darlington County detention officer charged with cocaine possession

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A Darlington County detention officer is being accused of possessing a small package of cocaine while on duty.

Jamie Brown is charged with misconduct in office and possession of cocaine.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office was called after they say Brown was caught with the drug on Sunday.

The investigation was turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, who arrested Brown.

“Sheriff Hudson will not tolerate this type of behavior, and those officers that engage in this type of behavior will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law just as any member of the public,” a release from the sheriff’s office reads. “We are in the process of implementing additional measures to minimize these type incidents. We have fenced in the employee parking lot as well as implementing a full body scanner for employees.”

Brown is currently booked in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

