Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run

Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy...
Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:47 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman fatally struck by an unknown driver Friday night.

Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Fowler says Goodman was walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge when she was hit. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers do not know the make and model of the vehicle at this time and are searching for the driver.

RELATED: Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Roderick Isaiah Brown
36-year-old Florence Co. man who allegedly shot girlfriend, assaulted child arrested after manhunt
A retired police officer and former church photographer and youth group leader was arrested on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting incident after victim shows up to hospital

Latest News

Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
1 hurt in Sunday night Myrtle Beach shooting
Showers & storms will turn scattered for the afternoon.
FIRST ALERT: Scattered showers & storms to start the new week
WMBF News at 11
‘The best thing is prevention’: CrossFit community takes stand to end child sex trafficking
Cold front moving in this evening
FIRST ALERT: Cold front will bring another round of showers this afternoon