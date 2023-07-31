Coroner IDs pedestrian killed in Horry County hit-and-run

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the name of the woman fatally struck by an unknown driver Friday night.

Deandra Goodman, 28, of the Myrtle Beach area, died from her injuries, according to Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.

Fowler says Goodman was walking up the Myrtle Beach side of the Highway 501 bridge when she was hit. The driver of the vehicle then fled the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Troopers do not know the make and model of the vehicle at this time and are searching for the driver.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.

