Coroner identifies man shot, killed in Dillon County nightclub

Crime (GFX)
Crime (GFX)(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner’s office released the name of the man who was shot and killed at a nightclub over the weekend in Dillon County.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the victim as 34-year-old Brandon Bildon from Dillon County.

Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. Saturday to the Reflexxions Club 2.0 on Highway 301 North in the Hamer area.

Sheriff Douglas Pernell said that Bildon died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office said another person was found who claims they were shot at the nightclub as well.

No suspects have been arrested.

Grimsley said Bildon’s death is still under investigation.

