3 siblings killed after vehicle clips car, smashes into tree, catches fire, family says

The siblings' dog also died in the crash. (SOURCE: WANF)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Three siblings were among four people killed in a crash early Friday morning in Georgia, according to officials.

The three siblings were identified by a family member in a GoFundMe account set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

According to the GoFundMe, 14-year-old Jovany, 18-year-old Brenda, and 21-year-old Carl Pamphile were all killed just after 1 a.m. Friday on I-75 South near the I-285 exit after their vehicle clipped another car, crashed into a tree, and caught fire.

The family’s beloved dog Zoe also died in the crash, according to the GoFundMe.

The fourth person killed in the crash was in the same vehicle as the three other victims but has not yet been identified by officials. According to WANF, the unidentified victim was female.

Donations can be made to the Pamphile family’s GoFundMe account to help support memorial costs for the siblings.

Officials said the person in the clipped car was taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. No further information has been released on their condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

