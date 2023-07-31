Submit a Tip
1 hurt in Sunday night Myrtle Beach shooting

Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:13 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating a Sunday night shooting that left one person hurt.

Police were called out around 6:40 p.m. to the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue South.

No other details were immediately made available. As of Sunday night, police said the victim was receiving treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s non-emergency number at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-013497.

