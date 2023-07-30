Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: Cyclist hit, killed in Darlington County

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash(KVLY)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday night crash after a cyclist was hit and killed in Darlington County.

SCHP confirmed a cyclist and a Nissan pickup truck were traveling eastbound on McIver Road near Palmetto Height Drive just before 9:30 p.m. when the truck struck the cyclist. The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from their injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

WMBF News has reached out to the Darlington County Coroner’s Office to learn more.

SCHP is investigating.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road

Latest News

Cold front moving in this evening
FIRST ALERT: Cold front will bring another round of showers this afternoon
A retired police officer and former church photographer and youth group leader was arrested on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting incident after victim shows up to hospital
A Colleton County toddler was mauled by several dogs in early July, and his mom says he's still...
Colleton Co. toddler bears emotional and physical scars of dog mauling
Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family