SCHP: Cyclist hit, killed in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a Saturday night crash after a cyclist was hit and killed in Darlington County.

SCHP confirmed a cyclist and a Nissan pickup truck were traveling eastbound on McIver Road near Palmetto Height Drive just before 9:30 p.m. when the truck struck the cyclist. The cyclist was taken to a nearby hospital but later died from their injuries.

The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.

WMBF News has reached out to the Darlington County Coroner’s Office to learn more.

SCHP is investigating.

