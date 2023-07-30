Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting incident after victim shows up to hospital

A retired police officer and former church photographer and youth group leader was arrested on multiple counts of possessing child porn(WCJB)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:03 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach police are investigating a shooting incident from Saturday night after a victim with gunshot wounds showed at the hospital, according to police.

MBPD said they received a call just after 5 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Strand Medical Center on 82nd Parkway for a shooting victim who had come in to receive treatment for their wounds.

Detectives said they do not know where the shooting happened, and details are limited at this time.

There is no update on the victim’s injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference case number 23-013416.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

