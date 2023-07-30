Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Cold front will bring another round of showers this afternoon

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:22 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be another hot and steamy day but luckily a cold front will some relief for our area this week.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, temperatures remain muggy with temperatures in the low 80s. We are going to remain dry in the morning hours with partly cloudy skies. So if you’re trying to make any plans today make sure you do in the morning because by the afternoon it’s going to be hot and humid. Highs are going to reach in the low to mid 90s with a heat index of 105.

Hot and humid Sunday
Hot and humid Sunday(WMBF)

With the heat and humidity together, we’ll continue to have the chances for pop up storms, however, rain chances will be increasing this evening. A weak cold front will push through the area which will bring scattered showers across our area. The severe threat remain very low but we cannot rule out a strong storm or two. Our area is under a level 1 very low risk for severe weather with the main threat being gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Cold front moving in this evening
Cold front moving in this evening(WMBF)

TOMORROW

That same cold front will stall off the coast, this will continue to keep our rain chances around our area for the next couple of days. Just a 30% chance for pop up showers for Monday with temperatures remaining hot in the low 90s.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Even though temperatures remain hot for Monday, Northwest winds will bring cooler and drier air by midweek with temperatures returning in the mid 80s.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family

Latest News

Pop up downpours are likely this at times today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday
The chance of tropical development has increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical development chances continue to increase in the central Atlantic
Weak low pressure will deliver showers at times through today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday
A disturbance to our south will bring in a few more clouds and rain chances for today.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds & rain chances today, heat index remains in triple digits