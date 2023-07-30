FIRST ALERT: Cold front will bring another round of showers this afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s going to be another hot and steamy day but luckily a cold front will some relief for our area this week.

TODAY

For folks heading off to church this morning, temperatures remain muggy with temperatures in the low 80s. We are going to remain dry in the morning hours with partly cloudy skies. So if you’re trying to make any plans today make sure you do in the morning because by the afternoon it’s going to be hot and humid. Highs are going to reach in the low to mid 90s with a heat index of 105.

Hot and humid Sunday (WMBF)

With the heat and humidity together, we’ll continue to have the chances for pop up storms, however, rain chances will be increasing this evening. A weak cold front will push through the area which will bring scattered showers across our area. The severe threat remain very low but we cannot rule out a strong storm or two. Our area is under a level 1 very low risk for severe weather with the main threat being gusty winds and frequent lightning.

Cold front moving in this evening (WMBF)

TOMORROW

That same cold front will stall off the coast, this will continue to keep our rain chances around our area for the next couple of days. Just a 30% chance for pop up showers for Monday with temperatures remaining hot in the low 90s.

THE WEEK AHEAD

Even though temperatures remain hot for Monday, Northwest winds will bring cooler and drier air by midweek with temperatures returning in the mid 80s.

