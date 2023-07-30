Submit a Tip
Deputies arrest Florence Co. man who allegedly shot girlfriend, assaulted child

Florence co manhunt
Florence co manhunt(Christi Stone)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A brief manhunt after a man allegedly assaulted a child and shot his girlfriend has ended after the suspect was caught in the woods, according to the sheriff’s office.

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye confirmed deputies and K-9 tracking units were searching the area of Weatherford Lane for the suspect who allegedly assaulted a 10-year-old boy and shot his girlfriend in the neck and leg.

K9 units were able to track the suspect into a wooded area near Price Road where they took him into custody.

Joye said the woman and child were taken to McLeod Health. He confirmed the woman is in stable condition.

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

