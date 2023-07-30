Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘The best thing is prevention’: CrossFit community takes stand to end child sex trafficking

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and in a battle to end child sex trafficking, Grand Strand organizations are taking a stand through fitness.

On Saturday, members of Core Fitness and CrossFit Updog came together through different group workouts raising funds and awareness towards ending child sex trafficking.

“Anybody that’s a parent, your worst nightmare is if they got gone,” said Wynn Greer, the manager of Core Fitness.

Wynn along with other athletes in the Grand Strand want to do all they can to put an end to that through fitness.

‘Rise up, Get fit, Save Kids’ is a workout challenge with a mission of bringing awareness of child sex trafficking.

“Rescuing kids are great but the best thing is prevention,” said Greer.

Intending to raise $5,000, the CrossFit community is not only breaking sweating through group workouts but also raising these funds towards resources with efforts to rescue children from kidnapping and exploitation.

“Saving one child takes approximately $10,000,” said Randi Greer, a Core Fitness member. “So just raising half of that would be wonderful, you know, the price of a child, you can’t put a price on that,” she said.

Organizers said all proceeds go directly towards CrossFit Operation Underground Railroad.

This organization offers freedom and healing to survivors of human trafficking and exploitation through direct intervention and aftercare.

Those participating said the difficulty of the workout doesn’t come close to children suffering nationwide.

“I struggled this morning, and this workout was nothing compared to what so many people go through, and that’s what we want to bring awareness to today,” said Randi Greer.

To learn more about how you can contribute to this cause, click here.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family
Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road

Latest News

WMBF News at 11
‘The best thing is prevention’: CrossFit community takes stand to end child sex trafficking
Cold front moving in this evening
FIRST ALERT: Cold front will bring another round of showers this afternoon
Fatal Crash
SCHP: Cyclist hit, killed in Darlington County
A retired police officer and former church photographer and youth group leader was arrested on...
Myrtle Beach police investigating shooting incident after victim shows up to hospital