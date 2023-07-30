‘The best thing is prevention’: CrossFit community takes stand to end child sex trafficking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - July 30 is World Day Against Trafficking in Persons and in a battle to end child sex trafficking, Grand Strand organizations are taking a stand through fitness.

On Saturday, members of Core Fitness and CrossFit Updog came together through different group workouts raising funds and awareness towards ending child sex trafficking.

“Anybody that’s a parent, your worst nightmare is if they got gone,” said Wynn Greer, the manager of Core Fitness.

Wynn along with other athletes in the Grand Strand want to do all they can to put an end to that through fitness.

‘Rise up, Get fit, Save Kids’ is a workout challenge with a mission of bringing awareness of child sex trafficking.

“Rescuing kids are great but the best thing is prevention,” said Greer.

Intending to raise $5,000, the CrossFit community is not only breaking sweating through group workouts but also raising these funds towards resources with efforts to rescue children from kidnapping and exploitation.

“Saving one child takes approximately $10,000,” said Randi Greer, a Core Fitness member. “So just raising half of that would be wonderful, you know, the price of a child, you can’t put a price on that,” she said.

Organizers said all proceeds go directly towards CrossFit Operation Underground Railroad.

This organization offers freedom and healing to survivors of human trafficking and exploitation through direct intervention and aftercare.

Those participating said the difficulty of the workout doesn’t come close to children suffering nationwide.

“I struggled this morning, and this workout was nothing compared to what so many people go through, and that’s what we want to bring awareness to today,” said Randi Greer.

To learn more about how you can contribute to this cause, click here.

