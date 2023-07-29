Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run

It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.(Source: MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver responsible for a fatal Friday night hit-and-run.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.

An unknown vehicle traveling north hit a pedestrian, according to LCpl. Nick Pye. The driver then fled the scene, Pye says.

Troopers say they do not know who was driving the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting
Gaven Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought
Pop up downpours are likely this at times today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday