Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for the driver responsible for a fatal Friday night hit-and-run.

It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.

An unknown vehicle traveling north hit a pedestrian, according to LCpl. Nick Pye. The driver then fled the scene, Pye says.

Troopers say they do not know who was driving the vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to submit your anonymous tip by calling the Highway Patrol at 843-661-4705 or 1-800-768-1505.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

