‘They would be extinct’: Brookgreen Gardens’ new Red Wolf Ridge habitat aims to protect endangered species

Brookgreen Gardens will open up the exhibit to the public on Saturday.
By Ashley Listrom
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Red Wolves are a critically endangered species, that are native to the southeastern United States, and this week Brookgreen Gardens made strides in a decade-long mission to protect them.

The new Red Wolf Habitat at Brookgreen Gardens is part of a program through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife and Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Wolf Saving Animals from Extinction (SAFE) program.

President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens, Page Kiniry said, without conservation programs like these, Red Wolves wouldn’t be here.

“Well they would be extinct”, said Kiniry.

In order to keep the animals as wild as possible, the staff at Brookgreen Gardens are the only ones who know the wolves’ names.

President and Curator of Brookgreen Gardens Zoo Collections, Andrea DeMuth said, even though Red Wolf numbers are low, there are over 60 institutions breeding the species, trying to get Red Wolves off the critically endangered species list.

“It has grown from captivity or human hands, there’s actually about 269 wolves”, said DeMuth.

Kiniry said hopefully the next step for Brookgreen Gardens is to find a companion for the three brothers.

“Our hope is that next year, once we make sure that all of the exhibit is working the way we want it to, that it is secure, we’ll have a breeding pair”, said Kiniry.

The new Red Wolf Ridge at Brookgreen Gardens opens to the public on Saturday, July 29. To learn more about it, you can visit their website.

