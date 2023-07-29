Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

‘Sounded like an explosion’: Tesla crashes through wall, lands in backyard pool

Police are investigating a crash that involved a Tesla crashing through a wall and into a backyard pool in Phoenix. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Police in Arizona are investigating after a Tesla crashed into a pool in the Phoenix area on Friday.

KPHO reports that the crash happened around 8:45 a.m. at a home about 25 minutes away from downtown Phoenix.

Video from the scene showed the blue sedan appearing to have gone through a brick wall before landing fully submerged in a backyard pool.

A car seat was pulled from the pool, but officers said the driver was alone at the time of the crash.

The homeowner said he was getting ready for the day when he heard a loud noise from his backyard.

“I heard a sound that sounded like an explosion,” the homeowner said. “It sounded like a bomb went off.”

Authorities didn’t report any injuries in the incident. It’s not yet known what led up to the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Gaven Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks at a news conference as the House...
Members of Congress break for August with no clear path to avoiding a shutdown this fall
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach
A beachgoer reportedly discovered a hidden camera in a portable toilet at a Wisconsin beach....
Hidden camera found inside porta-potty at Wisconsin beach