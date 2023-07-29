Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Dillon County nightclub shooting

Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.
Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person dead and another hurt.

Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.

Investigators found one person with gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Away from the scene, the sheriff’s office says they found another person, who claimed they were shot too. That person, according to Pernell, is in stable condition.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called out to help with the investigation.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

As of now, no suspects have been announced.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Pop up downpours are likely this at times today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday
Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought
The chance of tropical development has increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical development chances continue to increase in the central Atlantic
The Hotel, Restaurant & Events Management Associate Degree will be held on the Grand Strand...
HGTC launches hospitality management program upcoming semester