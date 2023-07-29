Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Dillon County nightclub shooting

DILLON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Dillon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Saturday shooting that left one person dead and another hurt.

Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.

Investigators found one person with gunshot wounds, according to Sheriff Douglas Pernell. They were pronounced dead on the scene.

Away from the scene, the sheriff’s office says they found another person, who claimed they were shot too. That person, according to Pernell, is in stable condition.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was also called out to help with the investigation.

The Dillon County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

As of now, no suspects have been announced.

