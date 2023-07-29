Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 60-year-old Tennessee is facing charges after police say he traveled to North Myrtle Beach and confronted his family with a gun.

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and violation of order of protection.

North Myrtle Beach police were called at 4 p.m. to the Crescent Shores condos at 1625 S Ocean Blvd.

Officers say Branam was there after he was served an order of protection against his wife and stepdaughter on Thursday in Knox County. According to authorities, he then traveled to the Grand Stand and confronted his wife and stepdaughter in the condo’s parking deck.

Branam pointed a pistol at his wife and tried to shoot her, according to a statement from officers. Investigators say his stepdaughter tried to knock away the gun and was shot in the shoulder area in the process. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and later released.

When police arrived, Branam was being held down by two other family members. He was then arrested and booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

