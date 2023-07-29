Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Man accused of attempted murder traveled to N. Myrtle Beach to confront family

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent...
Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and violation of order of protection.(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A 60-year-old Tennessee is facing charges after police say he traveled to North Myrtle Beach and confronted his family with a gun.

Jeffrey Allen Branam is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and violation of order of protection.

North Myrtle Beach police were called at 4 p.m. to the Crescent Shores condos at 1625 S Ocean Blvd.

Officers say Branam was there after he was served an order of protection against his wife and stepdaughter on Thursday in Knox County. According to authorities, he then traveled to the Grand Stand and confronted his wife and stepdaughter in the condo’s parking deck.

Branam pointed a pistol at his wife and tried to shoot her, according to a statement from officers. Investigators say his stepdaughter tried to knock away the gun and was shot in the shoulder area in the process. The 18-year-old was taken to the hospital and later released.

When police arrived, Branam was being held down by two other family members. He was then arrested and booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be filed.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

It happened at 11:55 p.m. on Highway 501 near Jason Boulevard.
Troopers investigating fatal Horry County hit-and-run
Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the...
Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting
Gaven Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought