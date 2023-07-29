Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought

Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.(Robeson County)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man is behind bars as deputies continue to search for three other suspects in a deadly shooting.

Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

Investigators were called to a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton.

Before arriving, they received a second call from dispatchers that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Kylon Locklear with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment.

Locklear later died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for three other suspects in Locklear’s death: Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland and Kinston Locklear, 21, of Maxton.

Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)
Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

All three are facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle

A booking photo was not made available for Kinston.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl

Latest News

The chance of tropical development has increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical development chances continue to increase in the central Atlantic
Pop up downpours are likely this at times today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday
The Hotel, Restaurant & Events Management Associate Degree will be held on the Grand Strand...
HGTC launches hospitality management program upcoming semester
Police: Woman accused of pointing gun, threatening to ‘blow the victim’s brains out’