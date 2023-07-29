Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought

ROBESON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office says a 22-year-old man is behind bars as deputies continue to search for three other suspects in a deadly shooting.

Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle.

Investigators were called to a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton.

Before arriving, they received a second call from dispatchers that someone had been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Kylon Locklear with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment.

Locklear later died at the hospital.

The sheriff’s office is also looking for three other suspects in Locklear’s death: Cherokee Norton, 26, of Pembroke, Taima Cummings, 20, of Rowland and Kinston Locklear, 21, of Maxton.

Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right) (Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

All three are facing multiple charges including first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into a vehicle

A booking photo was not made available for Kinston.

The investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

