Grand Strand HVAC companies staying busy during record summer heat

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - With temperatures across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee soaring, having an air-conditioned place to go is key to staying cool.

Jeffrey Lipman has lived in Myrtle Beach for 11 years and said his AC unit has only broken twice. But, he said during those times, being inside his house was uncomfortable.

“It might have been mid-80s, it was hot,” said Lipman.

He said that fortunately, it only lasted a couple of days.

“If it had gone on more than a couple of days, we probably would’ve stayed in a hotel,” he said.

HVAC companies in the area are exhausting themselves to avoid situations like these, including ARS Rescue Rooter, which claims it averages 64 calls a day.

“As it continues into August, our service stays high because we got them high temperatures, so we tend to have a lot of COD calls on the board, which is, you know, going out, broke systems and the system’s not keeping up,” said Kendall Joy, service HVAC supervisor at ARS Rescue Rooter.

Fixing these units can mean technicians are working in triple-digit temperatures, sometimes going into people’s attics.

Joy said he doesn’t do daily installations or repairs anymore, but he remembers how brutal it could be.

“It was hot, and I know what the guys are going through in there,” said Joy.

So, ARS employees go through training on how to stay cool, and more importantly, learn when they need a break.

“We take it very seriously when it comes to safety, so if they start to feel like they’re out of breath, or they’re starting to stop sweating, we make sure that they take breaks from the attic, and go into an air-conditioned van or shade under a tree,” said Joy.

They encourage everyone to get yearly AC unit checks, which helps keep technicians out of toasty attics and save homeowners money. Most AC units should last between eight and 10 years.

“Don’t wait until it breaks, because when you don’t have maintenance done and you wait until it absolutely breaks down, the cost can be a lot higher,” said Joy.

