Funeral arrangements announced for 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The daughter of a former professional soccer player killed in a boat accident will be laid to rest next week, according to her obituary.

Olivia Grace Knighton, 11, died July 19 after going overboard from a boat traveling along the Intracoastal Waterway in Little River. Olivia’s father is Brad Knighton, a former goalkeeper for the New England Revolution.

Her visitation and funeral will be held in Attleboro, Massachusetts. The visitation is slated for Monday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home.

Olivia’s funeral will be the next day at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Church. The service will be live-streamed on the church’s YouTube page.

“In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you take a moment to think of Olivia,” her obituary reads. “Feel her light, joy, and generosity, and let that guide you to show kindness in your own way. Donate to a charity or organization that is meaningful to you, give someone a hug, smile at a stranger, leave someone a note of encouragement, look for ways to pay it forward every single day. Do it for angel Olivia and her beautiful light.”

The obituary also states Olivia loved spending her summers with family in Greensboro, North Carolina, and North Myrtle Beach.

Initial reports indicate the boat was carrying 12 people.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources says as the boat was traveling, another boat caused a large wake. This caused nine people, including Olivia, to go overboard.

SCDNR said Knighton was hit by a propeller and later died from her injuries. No one else was hurt in the accident.

SCDNR announced on Friday that the United States Coast Guard is taking over the investigation into the accident. The state agency said the reason for the change is because of a commercial vessel being involved.

No further updates were announced.

