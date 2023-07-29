Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting

Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.
Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.(MGN)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot and killed after two masked men entered her home Friday night.

Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.

The two men went into the home with guns and told everyone inside, “Give it up, you know what this is,” according to the sheriff’s office. During the incident, authorities say 30-year-old Kayla Hodges was fatally shot.

The sheriff’s office is now looking for those responsible.

“If you live on Hillcreek Road and have cameras, we are asking that you check for anything unusual between the hours of 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday night...”

Anyone else with information is asked to call Det. Yarbrough at 910-266-4332 extension three. To remain anonymous, you can call Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Gaven Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought
Pop up downpours are likely this at times today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday
Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.
Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Dillon County nightclub shooting
The chance of tropical development has increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical development chances continue to increase in the central Atlantic