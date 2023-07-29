Deputies investigating deadly Scotland County shooting

SCOTLAND COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Scotland County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was shot and killed after two masked men entered her home Friday night.

Deputies were called out to Hillcreek Road in reference to a shooting.

The two men went into the home with guns and told everyone inside, “Give it up, you know what this is,” according to the sheriff’s office. During the incident, authorities say 30-year-old Kayla Hodges was fatally shot.

The sheriff’s office is now looking for those responsible.

“If you live on Hillcreek Road and have cameras, we are asking that you check for anything unusual between the hours of 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday night...”

Anyone else with information is asked to call Det. Yarbrough at 910-266-4332 extension three. To remain anonymous, you can call Scotland Crimestoppers at 910-266-8146.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.