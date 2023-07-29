Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Colleton Co. toddler bears emotional and physical scars of dog mauling

The physical scars on an 18-month-old dog attack victim are healing, but his emotional scars remain.
By Molly McBride
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The physical scars on an 18-month-old dog attack victim are healing, but his emotional scars remain.

The toddler was mauled by several dogs in Colleton County in early July. He was treated at MUSC for several severe lacerations to his face, neck, and legs.

Now nearly one month later, his mother, Lynn Boyd, said she still has not gotten her baby back.

“They took away my little boy,” Boyd said. “He’s physically here but mentally, it’s not my baby.”

The previously fun-loving, vivacious toddler now can be angry and aggressive, Boyd said.

“I’ve been hit, punched, bit,” Boyd said. “Some days he’s normal, and some days he has so much output of emotion that he can’t deal with it other than physically.”

She said he is more sensitive to loud noises, too.

“If someone shrieks, he starts screaming, he’ll freak out, and that wasn’t like him before,” Boyd said.

Rochelle Hanson, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at MUSC, said behavioral changes are not uncommon after a traumatic event like a dog attack.

She said a child may have more fear and anxiety, and experience changes in sleep and appetite.

“They may show it by being angrier, more irritable, or at the other end of the spectrum, they may withdraw,” Hanson said.

In most cases the immediate after-effect will be most severe and should dissipate over time, she said.

She said it’s important for a caregiver to reassure the child that what happened was not their fault and to begin reintroducing them to dogs very slowly.

“Maybe a parent even starts with some pictures of dogs, just so the child can get used to it,” Hanson said. “It’s a very gradual approach to increasing the child’s exposure.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Pop up downpours are likely this at times today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday
Deputies were called out around 3:30 a.m. to the Reflexxions Club on Highway 301.
Sheriff: 1 killed, 1 hurt in Dillon County nightclub shooting
Gaven D. Jacobs, 22, of Lumberton, charges include first-degree murder, two counts of attempted...
Man arrested in deadly Robeson County shooting; 3 suspects sought
The chance of tropical development has increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical development chances continue to increase in the central Atlantic
The Hotel, Restaurant & Events Management Associate Degree will be held on the Grand Strand...
HGTC launches hospitality management program upcoming semester