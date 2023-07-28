Woman charged in deadly Darlington County shooting, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Alison Ward was arrested Friday by deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. She’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities said the charges stem from a June 29 incident that happened on Joye Road in the Lamar area. Deputies were called to a home where they found the victim dead while laying on the floor.

Arrest warrants state Ward allegedly shot the victim in the back of the head with a .40 caliber pistol.

Online records show Ward is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.

