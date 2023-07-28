Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Woman charged in deadly Darlington County shooting, deputies say

Alison Ward
Alison Ward(WMBF)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing charges in connection to a deadly shooting in the Pee Dee.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said Alison Ward was arrested Friday by deputies and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. She’s charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Authorities said the charges stem from a June 29 incident that happened on Joye Road in the Lamar area. Deputies were called to a home where they found the victim dead while laying on the floor.

Arrest warrants state Ward allegedly shot the victim in the back of the head with a .40 caliber pistol.

Online records show Ward is being held at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where she awaits a bond hearing.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest on the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
It happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.
1 killed in Robeson County crash
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
LMPD officer Nick Wilt discharged from rehab hospital
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
Department of Labor officials said they continue their investigation into the Fury 325...
‘Weld indication’ discovered on Carowinds’ Fury 325 coaster, officials say
Shcarie Dannelle Cousin, 31, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
Police: Woman accused of pointing gun, threatening to ‘blow the victim’s brains out’