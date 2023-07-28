Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Police: Woman accused of pointing gun, threatening to ‘blow the victim’s brains out’

Shcarie Dannelle Cousin, 31, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.
Shcarie Dannelle Cousin, 31, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.(J Reuben Long Detention Center)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman is out on bond after Conway police said she pointed a gun at someone.

Shcarie Dannelle Cousin, 31, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Police were called out at 3 a.m. on Thursday for an assault on Duckett Street.

At the scene, officers spoke with the suspect, who claimed she and the victim had an argument. The suspect told the officers that nothing physical happened.

Police noticed a small cut on her hand that the suspect said was from slamming a car door.

They then spoke with the victim, who said the suspect pulled out a gun during the argument, an incident report states. The suspect said she was “going to blow the victim’s brains out,” according to an arrest warrant.

In self-defense, the victim grabbed a knife, but the situation did not escalate past that, the incident report states.

Cousin was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center before being released on a $10,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest on the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
It happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.
1 killed in Robeson County crash
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was...
LMPD officer Nick Wilt discharged from rehab hospital
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
Department of Labor officials said they continue their investigation into the Fury 325...
‘Weld indication’ discovered on Carowinds’ Fury 325 coaster, officials say
Alison Ward
Woman charged in deadly Darlington County shooting, deputies say