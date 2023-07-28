Police: Woman accused of pointing gun, threatening to ‘blow the victim’s brains out’

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman is out on bond after Conway police said she pointed a gun at someone.

Shcarie Dannelle Cousin, 31, is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Police were called out at 3 a.m. on Thursday for an assault on Duckett Street.

At the scene, officers spoke with the suspect, who claimed she and the victim had an argument. The suspect told the officers that nothing physical happened.

Police noticed a small cut on her hand that the suspect said was from slamming a car door.

They then spoke with the victim, who said the suspect pulled out a gun during the argument, an incident report states. The suspect said she was “going to blow the victim’s brains out,” according to an arrest warrant.

In self-defense, the victim grabbed a knife, but the situation did not escalate past that, the incident report states.

Cousin was booked in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center before being released on a $10,000 bond.

