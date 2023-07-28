Submit a Tip
‘Weld indication’ discovered on Carowinds’ Fury 325 coaster, officials say

"A 'weld indication' could be either a break or a crack," according to a statement from the Department of Labor.
Inspectors with the Department of Labor said their investigation is still ongoing and no certificate of operation has been issued.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Carowinds’ Fury 325 ride remains closed as investigators with the North Carolina Department of Labor said they were notified of a “weld indication.”

“A ‘weld indication’ could be either a break or a crack,” according to a statement from the Department of Labor.

WBTV asked Carowinds if any other cracks or structural damage have been discovered during inspections of the rollercoaster, which has been closed for almost a month after a crack was found in a support beam.

“During such reviews, it is not uncommon to discover slight weld indications in various locations of a steel superstructure,” a statement from Carowinds read in part. “It is important to note that these indications do not compromise the structural integrity or safety of the ride.”

When such indications are found, non-destructive testing is done to determine the appropriate remedy, Carowinds officials said.

“Once a repair is completed, it undergoes inspection and approval before the ride is deemed operational,” Carowinds’ July 27 update stated. “Additionally, as is customary, we conduct test cycles to ensure its smooth operation before guests are allowed on the ride.”

Inspectors with the Department of Labor said their investigation is still ongoing and no certificate of operation has been issued, nor do they have a timeline of when that certificate will be issued for the Fury 325.

A replacement support beam arrived at the park roughly two weeks ago and has since been installed.

A live feed July 19 appeared to show Carowinds conducting test runs on the Fury 325 coaster.

Carowinds appears to have begun test runs on Fury 325 after a new support beam was installed.

Carowinds officials stated in a previous update that after the new beam was installed, the ride would undergo at least 500 test runs before it is reopened to the public.

In its latest update, Carowinds staff said each step of the process is under careful monitoring, “with remedial action taken to ensure the structure’s safety and integrity.”

Once the phase is complete, the ride will undergo final inspections by the ride manufacturer, a third-party testing firm and the North Carolina Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau.

