GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Country star Tim McGraw is coming to Greenville next year!

The Bon Secours Wellness Arena said McGraw’s Standing Room Only Tour is coming to The Well on May 16, 2024. Singer-songwriter Carly Pearce will be a special guest.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on August 4 through Ticketmaster and at the GSP Airport Box Office.

