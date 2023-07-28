Submit a Tip
Robeson Co. deputies searching for two suspects in murder investigation of 21-year-old Maxton man

Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)
Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Robeson County are searching for two suspects they believe are involved in the murder of a 21-year-old Maxton man according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators were called in reference to a shooting on Wednesday, July 26 in the area of Freebird Lane in Maxton, prior to arriving they received a second call from dispatchers that someone has been shot. When deputies arrived at the scene they discovered Kylon Locklear with gunshot wounds and took him to Scotland Health Care for treatment.

Locklear later succumbed to his injuries.

Now, investigators are asking for the public’s help in locating 26-year-old Cherokee Norton, of Pembroke, and 20-year-old Taima Cummings, of Rowland. Norton and Cummings are both wanted for first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, and felony conspiracy.

Both are to be considered armed and dangerous.

In addition, RCSO is also searching for 20-year-old Kinston Don Locklear, of Maxton. Kinston is wanted for two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, first-degree burglary, four counts of second-degree kidnapping, felony conspiracy, and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. These charges stem from a robbery that also occurred on Freebird Lane.

Kinston’s charges stem from a robbery that took place in the same area on Freebird Lane the night before according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges are likely.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating. The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the investigation

Anyone with information about the cases is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

