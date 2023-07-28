Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a woman Friday morning after they said she hit a person earlier this week and drove away.

Nita Matthews is charged with hit and run involving great bodily injury.

Investigators said on Monday night, Matthews hit a person at the intersection of Hoffmeyer Road and Foxtail Lane.

They said the victim was pushing a car out of the roadway when the crash happened.

Police said the victim has multiple injuries due to the crash.

Matthews is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center. As of 12 p.m., no bond information has been released.

