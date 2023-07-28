Submit a Tip
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road

Nita Matthews
Nita Matthews(Source: Florence County Detention Center)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – Police arrested a woman Friday morning after they said she hit a person earlier this week and drove away.

Nita Matthews is charged with hit and run involving great bodily injury.

Investigators said on Monday night, Matthews hit a person at the intersection of Hoffmeyer Road and Foxtail Lane.

They said the victim was pushing a car out of the roadway when the crash happened.

Police said the victim has multiple injuries due to the crash.

Matthews is currently being held at the Florence County Detention Center. As of 12 p.m., no bond information has been released.

