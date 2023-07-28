‘Our hero is going home’: Officer Wilt released from Frazier Rehab after 3.5 months

Submit a Tip
Louisville Metro police officer Nick Wilt leaves Frazier Rehab for home 109 days after he was shot in the head after responding to a workplace mass shooting that killed five bank employees.(Source: Michael Williams, WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff and Julia Huffman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After 109 days, Louisville Metro police officer Nickolas Wilt has been released from Frazier Rehabilitation Institute and is going home.

Wilt has been hospitalized, receiving medical care for the last three and a half months after the Old National Bank mass shooting on April 10. Wilt was critically injured after being shot in the head after responding to the shooting that ultimately killed five people.

The victims were identified as Tommy Elliott, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Josh Barrick, 40, Juliana Farmer, 45, and Deana Eckert, 57.

Wilt was listed in critical condition for nearly a month. Officials with the University of Louisville Health said Wilt received multiple surgeries and underwent several procedures at UofL Hospital and Jewish Hospital.

On May 10, one month after the shooting, Wilt was transferred to Frazier Rehabilitation Institute to begin neuro and physical rehabilitation after seeing an improvement in his condition. Over the course of the last three and a half months, doctors and family of Wilt have called his journey remarkable.

On Friday, Governor Andy Beshear shared a photo with Wilt ahead of his release.

“Kentucky, our prayers were heard. @LMPD Officer Nick Wilt is headed home with his family. Officer Wilt is a hero who ran toward danger to save the lives of several of my friends. I am forever grateful for him and his bravery. Let’s keep praying for him. ^AB”

(Story continues below)

Wilt was honored as he left the halls of Frazier Rehab. He was accompanied by family as well as some fellow officers.

(Story continues below)

After leaving the rehab facility, Wilt was driven to Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway where he was driven past a line of well-wishers. The van then headed for Oldham County where community members were invited to gather along Highway 53 in La Grange to greet Wilt.

(Story continues below)

LMPD shared their sentiment on their social media, honoring the heroic actions of Wilt.

“Resilience, strength, courage. Those are just a few words to describe Ofc. Nickolas Wilt. April 10th, innocent lives were lost. Ofc. Wilt, just 10 days on the job, answered the call to help stop an active shooter. Today, our hero is going home. He’s ready. #WiltsWarriors

Louisville Metro Police Foundation has created a donation site to help pay for Wilt’s medical expenses.

To make a donation, click or tap here.

