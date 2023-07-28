Submit a Tip
Orangeburg Police search for woman kidnapped early Friday morning

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say was kidnapped early Friday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say was kidnapped early Friday morning.

Police say Darlene Baker, 31, who is also known as Darlene Locklear, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive at approximately 1 a.m.

Police said on their Facebook page she was taken against her will in a 2006 to 2016 white Chevrolet Impala with a factory spoiler and possibly Virginia or North Carolina temporary tags.

Police say Darlene Baker, 31, who is also known as Darlene Locklear, was allegedly kidnapped from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive at approximately 1 a.m.(Orangeburg Department of Public Safety)

A witness told investigators the abductor is known as “Chris” and is described as a 29 to 30-year-old man, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 135 to 140 pounds with thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist. “Chris” may have family in the Glover Street area.

Baker is approximately 5-feet, 7-inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, and has a tattoo of the word “turtle” and an arrow on her neck.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Bryan Haynes at Orangeburg Department of Public Safety at 803-308-1206 or 911.

