Officials: S.C.’s hotels, vacation rentals see record numbers for 2023 fiscal year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hotels and vacation rentals across the Palmetto State saw “record-breaking success” in the 2023 fiscal year, according to the state’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

In the fiscal year, which ended June 30, vacation rentals had 7.3 million statewide rental nights sold, SCPRT’s data shows. That is a 14% increase from 2022′s 6.4 million. When compared to 2019′s 4.3 million, statewide rental nights sold for vacation rentals have increased by 68%.

Looking at hotels, rental nights sold are up from 2022′s 26.1 million to 26.5 million, an increase of 2%.

SCPRT attributes the increase to customers placing a higher priority on travel plus their department’s marketing plan.

SCPRT Director Duane Parrish says the numbers highlight how popular South Carolina is as a travel destination.

“Nationwide, business travel and international travel are still not where we were before the pandemic,” Parrish says. “To reach these records today highlights that people are choosing to spend their hard-earned dollars on travel, and that’s great news for our estimated $29 billion tourism industry.”

Gov. Henry McMaster applauded the latest data from SCPRT.

“South Carolina has an incomparable cultural and natural heritage, and our hardworking people and genuine hospitality make us an unbeatable place to live, work, and visit,” McMaster says. “I commend our tourism industry on reaching this milestone, and I acknowledge and celebrate the positive impact these record numbers have on the state’s overall economy and quality of life.”

Below is a full breakdown of the numbers:

Statewide RevPAR or rental revenue for a defined time period divided by rental nights available for that same time period

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Percent change FY23 vs. FY22 Percent changes FY23 vs. FY19 $74 $57 $57 $81 $83 3% 12% Hotels $160 $156 $188 $209 $215 3% 35% Vacation rentals $89 $75 $79 $105 $111 6% 26% Combined

Statewide Rental Nights Sold, which refers to both paid room nights sold for hotels and paid rental nights sold for vacation rentals

FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Percent change FY23 vs. FY22 Percent change FY23 vs. FY19 25.4M 21.6M 22M 26.1M 26.5M 2% 4% Hotels 4.3M 4.5M 5M 6.4M 7.3M 14% 68% Vacation rentals 29.7M 26.2M 26.9M 32.5M 33.8M 4% 13% Combined

