Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Man gets stuck in chimney while attempting to break into home, police say

Authorities say 47-year-old Ervin Ortiz Guzman was attempting to break into a home when he got stuck in the chimney. (Source: KPHO)
By KPHO staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - An Arizona man is facing charges after authorities say he got stuck in a chimney while trying to break into a Phoenix-area home.

KPHO reports that first responders were called to a home around 1 a.m. Friday for reports of a person trapped in a chimney at the property.

Firefighters said they had to perform a technical rescue to get the man to safety.

The process took about two hours, but the 47-year-old man, later identified as Ervin Ortiz Guzman, was able to be pulled out of the chimney.

“Crews were able to monitor him at all times. They were able to stay in contact with him and speak to him,” Phoenix Fire Capt. Kim Ragsdale said.

Authorities said the family inside the home knew Guzman, but he wasn’t supposed to be at the house.

After the rescue, Guzman was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

According to Phoenix police, Guzman is facing charges that include criminal trespassing and an order of protection violation.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest on the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
It happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.
1 killed in Robeson County crash
Wilmington tiny home community opens, hopes to inspire other areas to do the same
Wilmington tiny home community opens, hopes to inspire other areas to do the same

Latest News

Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl
Police: Woman accused of pointing gun, threatening to ‘blow the victim’s brains out’
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Woman charged in deadly Darlington County shooting, deputies say
In this undated photo released by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office is Mark Mechikoff. A...
Bay Area man fatally stabbed woman and posted video of it on Facebook, police say