Lumberton police launch new anonymous tip app

That is why they are launching a new app that, according to the department, puts a “powerful new crime-fighting tool” into the community’s hands.(Lumberton Police Department)
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - The Lumberton Police Department wants to make it easier than ever for the community to reach out to them.

That is why they are launching a new app that, according to the department, puts a “powerful new crime-fighting tool” into the community’s hands.

Police say the app can help connect residents with the department to find information and view alerts.

One of the app’s main features is the tip system, which lets anyone submit an anonymous tip to the police. Officers can then respond back to those tips for an anonymous two-way conversation.

“Our goal is to provide the highest quality of law enforcement service through a departmental philosophy of community-oriented problem-solving policing,” Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeill says. “By working together, we can partner with our community to make Lumberton a safer place for all, and I believe our new tip411 system will play an important part on that effort.”

The app, developed by tip411, can be downloaded for free on the Google Play Store, Apple’s app store or the department’s website.

