Loris council to vote again on handing over election control to county

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Loris City Council voted to give Horry County control of its elections back in May, but now they have to pass an intergovernmental agreement before it can go into effect.

City Administrator Clay Young said the change gives the county more information to help handle the elections.

City councilors gave it a first stamp of approval in a special meeting Monday, and now there are two more readings for it until it is official.

If passed, Horry County will handle everything from running the polls, counting results and handling runoffs or appeals.

Loris would only handle candidates’ filing fees.

Young said he believes some council members want the change because it simply will be easier.

“I think city council was looking at all the legal requirements and requirements of running elections,” Young said. “It has gotten more complicated, and therefore, they felt that Horry County was more custom or up to date on what needs to be done with running the elections.”

Council’s next reading and public hearing for the new agreement is Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at city hall.

If passed, it will go into effect this November when the mayor is up for re-election as well as three city council seats.

