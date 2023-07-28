Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Loris council to vote again on handing over election control to county

Loris City Council voted to give Horry County control of its elections back in May, but now they have to pass an agreement before it can go into effect.
By Makayla Evans
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORIS, SC (WMBF) - Loris City Council voted to give Horry County control of its elections back in May, but now they have to pass an intergovernmental agreement before it can go into effect.

City Administrator Clay Young said the change gives the county more information to help handle the elections.

City councilors gave it a first stamp of approval in a special meeting Monday, and now there are two more readings for it until it is official.

If passed, Horry County will handle everything from running the polls, counting results and handling runoffs or appeals.

Loris would only handle candidates’ filing fees.

Young said he believes some council members want the change because it simply will be easier.

“I think city council was looking at all the legal requirements and requirements of running elections,” Young said. “It has gotten more complicated, and therefore, they felt that Horry County was more custom or up to date on what needs to be done with running the elections.”

Council’s next reading and public hearing for the new agreement is Aug. 21 at 6 p.m. at city hall.

If passed, it will go into effect this November when the mayor is up for re-election as well as three city council seats.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest on the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
It happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.
1 killed in Robeson County crash

Latest News

That is why they are launching a new app that, according to the department, puts a “powerful...
Lumberton police launch new anonymous tip app
Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)
Robeson Co. deputies searching for two suspects in murder investigation of 21-year-old Maxton man
Florence police say they have a murder suspect behind Saturday after an investigation.
Florence Co. man sentenced to 45 years in connection to 2020 murder of Kingstree woman
Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s today for the beaches.
FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds & rain chances today, heat index remains in the triple digits