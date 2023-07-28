Horry County Fire Rescue promotes 5 rescue leaders amid record-setting year

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County Fire Rescue promoted five workers Thursday evening, each taking on new responsibilities within their department.

Captain Bogg Middleton and Lieutenant Chad Loyd say having an opportunity to move up and grow within the department is what has kept them here in Horry County, which is also growing and setting records for emergency calls they get each year.

“It’s not stressful, we just get more calls, and we deal with it because it’s what we do, we’re professionals,” says Middleton.

Middleton has been with Horry County Fire Rescue for over 20 years and says in this new role, he is looking forward to passing on knowledge and leading the next generation of fire rescue workers protecting Horry County.

“Positive leadership will keep those young recruits here,” says Middleton.

It is through positive leadership Loyd says he has been able to grow and take on his new role as lieutenant.

Loyd moved to Horry County eight years ago after several years at other departments throughout the country.

“When I made the decision to come here, I was coming from a department that had no opportunity to move up,” says Loyd.

Loyd says responding to a record amount of emergency calls can be draining both mentally and physically, but relies heavily on his brothers and sisters within the department.

“I get to see these people every third day in the good times and bad,” says Loyd.

Middleton and Loyd say they are extremely proud of these promotions and of helping lead the next generation of Horry County rescue workers.

Horry County Fire is looking to hire certified rescue workers who want to join their growing team.

HCFR will be opening three new stations to help better serve Longs, Conway and Forestbrook in early 2024.

