Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – If you’re looking to try your luck in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, you may want to buy your ticket at one of these stores.

The jackpot for Friday’s drawing is worth $940 million. The jackpot has rolled 28 times since it was last won in April.

WMBF News reached out to the South Carolina Education Lottery to see which stores in Horry County and South Carolina have been lucky when it comes to selling winning tickets.

The data presented by the South Carolina Education Lottery represents lottery winnings of over $500 at the stores for the past five years.

The Circle K at 4301 River Oaks Drive is the top store in Horry County and also ranks number two in South Carolina. The store has sold $4.3 million in winnings.

The top-ranked store in South Carolina is the KC Mart in Simpsonville which is where the $1.5 billion lottery ticket was sold. The store has $877 million in winnings in 2018.

TOP 5 STORES IN HORRY COUNTY

Circle K #2721526 - 4301 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach - $4.3 million in winnings sold Murphy USA #7752 – 10826 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach - $3.1 million in winnings sold Coastal Petro – 595 Burcale Road, Myrtle Beach - $2.4 million in winnings sold Food Lion #2687 – 3501 Belle Terre Blvd., Myrtle Beach - $2.2 million in winnings sold Circle K 2723482 – 501 Highway 17 North, Surfside Beach - $2 million in winnings sold

TOP 5 STORES IN SOUTH CAROLINA:

KC Mart #7 – 303 Lee Vaughn Road, Simpsonville - $877 million in winnings sold Circle K #2721526 – 4301 River Oaks Drive, Myrtle Beach - $4.3 million in winnings sold Murphy USA #7752 – 10826 Kings Road, Myrtle Beach - $3.1 million in winnings sold Quickpantry #9 – 5830 Dorchester Road, North Charleston - $3 million in winnings sold Publix #1012 – 111 West Butler Road, Mauldin - $2.8 million in winnings sold

