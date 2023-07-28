Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Funeral plans set for fallen Newberry police officer

Lt. Michael Wood (center) died on duty after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor...
Lt. Michael Wood (center) died on duty after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Nance Street and Dixie Drive. on Wednesday night.(City of Newberry)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna and Chris Joseph
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The funeral plans have been set for fallen Newberry police officer Lt. Michael Wood.

Wood will be honored at Wiles Chapel on the campus of Newberry College at 10 a.m. Monday, July 31.

The family will receive friends at McSwain-Evans Funeral Home on Sunday, July 30 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Wood, 48, died on duty after his unmarked patrol car collided with a tractor trailer at the intersection of Nance Street and Dixie Drive. on Wednesday night.

His obituary stated memorials can be made to Serve and Connect in Columbia.

Details surrounding what caused the crash remain unclear.

WIS has submitted Freedom of Information Act requests with the City of Newberry, the State Highway Patrol and Department of Transportation for records which may provide insight .

The Newberry Police Department reported Wood was responding to a call. He was in an unmarked car.

It’s unclear if he was running lights and sirens. State law requires drivers to yield right of way to emergency vehicles running those signals.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nita Matthews
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Authorities said Carlee Russell, seen in this booking photo, was charged with two misdemeanors.
Carlee Russell charged in kidnapping hoax
Crews respond to house fire in Surfside Beach area
Here’s the winningest lottery stores in Horry County as Mega Millions nears $1B jackpot
Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl

Latest News

The chance of tropical development has increased to 70%.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical development chances continue to increase in the central Atlantic
Pop up downpours are likely this at times today.
FIRST ALERT: Steamy and showery Saturday
The Hotel, Restaurant & Events Management Associate Degree will be held on the Grand Strand...
HGTC launches hospitality management program upcoming semester
Police: Woman accused of pointing gun, threatening to ‘blow the victim’s brains out’
Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl