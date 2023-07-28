Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Florence Co. man sentenced to 45 years in connection to 2020 murder of Kingstree woman

Florence police say they have a murder suspect behind Saturday after an investigation.
Florence police say they have a murder suspect behind Saturday after an investigation.(Florence County Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man will spend over 4 decades in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a 52-year-old Kingstree woman in March 2020.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police: Suspect charged with murder in connection to Florence fatal stabbing

Florence County Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed 47-year-old Samuel DeShon Jackson pled guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of 52-year-old Michelle Leigh Payne in 2020.

Payne was found dead in an empty lot along Barringer Street on March 16, 2020, of apparent stab wounds, and after a brief investigation, investigators arrested Jackson.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
Kimberly Spence
Report: Woman leads Conway officers on short chase in stolen RV with child inside
The bodies of Merax C. Dockery, Ivan R. Garcia and Tanner J. Kaltenberg were found in a car at...
Autopsy reveals carbon monoxide poisoning caused deaths of 3 Marines found in car
Here's the latest on the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic

Latest News

Second teen sentenced in 2021 kidnapping, assault near CCU
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
Taima Cummings (left) and Cherokee Norton (right)
Robeson Co. deputies searching for two suspects in murder investigation of 21-year-old Maxton man
Donavin Lavor Moyd, 41
Man arrested in Andrews after rear-ending unmarked sheriff’s office vehicle, fleeing the scene