Florence Co. man sentenced to 45 years in connection to 2020 murder of Kingstree woman
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man will spend over 4 decades in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of a 52-year-old Kingstree woman in March 2020.
Florence County Solicitor Ed Clements confirmed 47-year-old Samuel DeShon Jackson pled guilty Thursday and was sentenced to 45 years in prison for the murder of 52-year-old Michelle Leigh Payne in 2020.
Payne was found dead in an empty lot along Barringer Street on March 16, 2020, of apparent stab wounds, and after a brief investigation, investigators arrested Jackson.
