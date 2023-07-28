Florence 1 Schools to roll out app for parents to track children’s school bus in new school year

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Florence District One starts its new year on Monday, and district leaders want to put parents’ minds at ease with an app called Traversa Ride 360.

The app has a feature called MyRide 360, which allows parents to track their children’s school buses.

According to the district’s chief financial officer, Laura Showe, about 7,000 students are signed up to ride the bus this year, and with that will come lots of questions from parents.

“The first three days of school are always the busiest,” said Showe. “Most of (the questions) are, ‘What time is my student going to get picked up, where’s the bus at, are they late?’, things of that nature.”

Showe said the district set up a transportation hotline two years ago because of a bus driver shortage, which is where many parents would direct their questions.

“We’re hoping that with implementing the MyRide 360, that we will minimize the number of calls that come to the hotline,” she said.

Tamika Williams has three kids in the school district and said the estimated bus times would often be wrong.

“My daughter, she was at South Florence, and she would say, ‘mom, ill be home about 4:15,4:20,’ and the bus was arriving at 5:30,” said Williams. “So I would call a lot to get an ETA.”

Williams said this app will ease her anxiety.

“With this app, now, I can look on the phone and say, ‘okay well she’s on her way,’ you know, and that will kind of help me with my worrying,” said Williams.

Leaders hope the app offers more transparency from the district.

“That’s always our number one priority, is communicate, communicate, communicate, and we just see this as another tool,” said Showe.

The app is already on both the Apple app store and Google app store. Parents can also find app tutorials on the district’s website.

