FIRST ALERT: Increasing clouds & rain chances today, heat index remains in the triple digits

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:59 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A disturbance to our south will bring in a few more clouds and rain chances for today. This will limit the heat index for some of you, keeping the entire area out of a widespread heat advisory today.

TODAY

Scotland County is the only county included in a Heat Advisory for this afternoon with a heat index expected to reach 105 or higher. Here in the Grand Strand, more clouds and rain chances will limit both our temperatures and heat index. I want to reiterate that today will not be a washout, but we did increase showers and storms to 30%.

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s today for the beaches.
Highs will climb into the mid-upper 80s today for the beaches.(WMBF)

The best timing for the rain today looks to be through the middle of the day. A few light showers this morning should give way to better coverage by lunchtime. The sea breeze today should be a little bit stronger & enhanced in the way of showers & storms. Once again, it’s not a washout but expect to see some storms and showers around. Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s on the Grand Strand with the low-mid 90s inland. The further inland you go, the drier you will be today with hotter weather in store.

A few showers & storms will return to the forecast today, especially through the middle of the...
A few showers & storms will return to the forecast today, especially through the middle of the day and into the early afternoon.(WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

We’re still expecting the core of the heat to arrive over the weekend, but we have trimmed back the heat index numbers just a bit. More clouds and a few storm chances should keep our heat index around 104-105° on Saturday with rain chances at 30%. As we head into Sunday, our rain chances will remain at 30% but will mainly be in the afternoon hours. That will allow temperatures to climb into the 90s for the beaches. The heat index will reach 107° for Sunday with a heat advisory likely for the second half of the weekend.

Highs will be a little cooler than originally expected on Saturday. By Sunday, we're back into...
Highs will be a little cooler than originally expected on Saturday. By Sunday, we're back into the high heat & humidity with widespread 90s.(WMBF)

Any storm that develops over the weekend will not be a long-lasting storm. Expect to see a quick downpour with some frequent lightning in any storm that develops.

The heat index will be in the triple digits but turn dangerous by the end of the weekend. A...
The heat index will be in the triple digits but turn dangerous by the end of the weekend. A heat advisory may be needed come Sunday.(WMBF)

