Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Enhance your natural beauty and uniqueness at Brava MedSpa

By TJ Ross
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Brava believes everyone is naturally beautiful and unique, but they also understand that most people have insecurities that can hold them back in their life.

With that in mind, they’re reintroducing themselves as Brava Health reinvention to continue to provide the holistic health care and wellness services you deserve.

Their purpose is to enhance your natural beauty and to give you the confidence that you need.

Find out more about their services and treatments here!

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest on the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
It happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.
1 killed in Robeson County crash
The Lodging Establishment Act allows hotels to turn away locals or anyone else as long as they...
‘I had no idea’: A decades old law locals should know before booking a staycation

Latest News

Beast Boxing Gym 2
Come out and support local talent at Mayhem in Myrtle 7
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - Mayhem in Myrtle 7
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - BraVa MedSpa Pt 5
Grand Strand Today
Grand Strand Today - BraVa MedSpa Pt 2