Donald Trump to speak at S.C. Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner

Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina...
Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina Republican party dinner.(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former President Donald J. Trump will be in South Carolina to speak at a South Carolina Republican party dinner.

Trump will arrive in Columbia on Saturday, Aug. 5, and will then speak at the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner.

Trump was recently endorsed by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

‘You can’t finish one thing in one term’: Longtime Myrtle Beach councilman announces re-election