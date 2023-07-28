Dining with Dockery: Mulberry Street NY Pizzeria
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Dining with Dockery went to a new pizzeria in Murrells Inlet for this week’s episode.
Andrew sat down with the Antonios, the owner of Mulberry Street NY Pizzeria. The two talked about the menu items & tried some of the items you can have at the brand new location.
Mulberry Street NY Pizzeria is located at 3120 S Highway 17 Business in Murrells Inlet.
For a look at their menu, visit their Facebook page.
