Crews respond to fire in Surfside Beach area

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - No one was hurt as crews responded to a fire in the Surfside Beach area on Friday.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the 1600 block of Montclair Drive just before noon.

As of around 1 p.m., HCFR said the incident is under control. Those displaced are also being offered assistance by the American Red Cross.

The Surfside Beach Fire Department assisted county crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

