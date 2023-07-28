Come out and support local talent at Mayhem in Myrtle 7
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Join Christy Martin Promotions in association with Ocean Annie’s Resorts for an exhilarating evening of boxing at Mayhem In Myrtle 7, taking place at John T Rhodes Myrtle Beach Sports Center.
Get ready for non-stop action as we bring you a lineup of top-notch fighters, including the electrifying Tony Aguilar.
Learn more about all the action and get tickets here!
Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.