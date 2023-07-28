Submit a Tip
Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl

(Knighton Family / WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - The United States Coast Guard is now taking over an investigation into a boating accident on the Intracoastal Waterway that killed an 11-year-old girl earlier this month.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said Friday that the USCG is leading the investigation due to a commercial vessel being involved. No further details or updates about the investigation were immediately available.

RELATED COVERAGE | ‘Shining light’: 11-year-old killed on Intracoastal Waterway remembered for warm smile, love of soccer

Authorities said the incident happened July 19 in the area of Waterfront Avenue in Little River when a was rocked by a large wake caused by another boat. Nine of the 12 people went overboard, including 11-year-old Olivia Knighton. The SCDNR said Knighton was hit by a propeller and later died from her injuries.

No one else was hurt.

It also marked the third deadly accident on the ICW in the span of a month.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

