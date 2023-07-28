Check out the Ezra Lawson 3v3 Basketball Tournament this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Ezra had an unmatched love for the game of basketball!

In his memory, his family created an annual 3v3 summer basketball tournament held at his alma mater, Socastee High School.

This event is a special way to honor Ezra and continue his legacy.

It is their hope that this family-friendly tournament becomes an annual event.

Register a team and learn more about the Ezra Lawson Foundation here!

