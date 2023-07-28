Submit a Tip
‘Back to School Bash’ events to provide free school supplies in Horry County

(Pixabay)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Horry County is looking to provide school supplies to parents and students in need as the first day of school draws closer.

The county announced that its parks and recreation department will host its annual “Back to School Bash” events beginning next week.

MORE COVERAGE | OUR COMPLETE BACK-TO-SCHOOL GUIDE

Supplies will be distributed at the following events:

  • James R. Frazier Community Center, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at 11 a.m.
  • North Strand Recreation Center, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, at 11 a.m.
  • South Strand Recreation Center, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m.

The county said the events are free and no pre-registration is required.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

