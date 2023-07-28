Suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to Robeson County homicide

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a 26-year-old Lumberton man who allegedly shot and killed a man last month.

Deputies responded to a call on June 27, just after 9 p.m. at 134 Beam Street in Lumberton for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found 21-year-old Tazarie Butler dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Sheriff’s office identifies person shot, killed near Lumberton

Now, Chamberlin Lee Oxendine is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection to Butler’s death.

This is an ongoing investigation, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said he is considered armed and dangerous and asks that anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.