Suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ wanted in connection to Robeson County homicide

Authorities said Chamberlin Oxendine is wanted for the shooting death of Tazarie Butler in June
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Robeson County deputies are searching for a 26-year-old Lumberton man who allegedly shot and killed a man last month.

Deputies responded to a call on June 27, just after 9 p.m. at 134 Beam Street in Lumberton for a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found 21-year-old Tazarie Butler dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Now, Chamberlin Lee Oxendine is wanted on a first-degree murder charge in connection to Butler’s death.

This is an ongoing investigation, Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and U.S. Marshals Service Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force are assisting with the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said he is considered armed and dangerous and asks that anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

