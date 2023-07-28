Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Amusement park ride leaves guests traumatized after it wouldn’t stop

The rush of excitement on the ride at Playland Park quickly turned to panic and fear when the ride wouldn't stop. (Source: WABC, CNN, Kinggee_654/TikTok)
By Anthony Carlo, WABC
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RYE, N.Y. (WABC) – Some amusement park riders near New York City say they were traumatized when a ride – going backward – would not stop.

The rush of excitement on the Music Express ride at Playland Park in Rye quickly turned to panic and fear on Sunday night when the ride wouldn’t stop.

Screams of joy became calls for help as the ride, which is designed to go backward, wound up doing so for at least three to four minutes longer than it should have, according to the park’s general manager Jeff Davis.

Video shows traumatized kids grasping for their mom when they finally got off.

Davis said the unwanted thrill was due to an electrical malfunction.

He said the ride’s operators activated an emergency stop button, and when that didn’t work, they called maintenance for help.

Davis also said the ride was inspected earlier that morning and ran through the day without any problems until the incident happened around 8:30 p.m.

One Playland visitor said he’s been riding Music Express for years and will continue without apprehension when the ride reopens.

“This is a minor glitch. I mean, it’s one of the safest rides here they ever had here,” he said.

Davis said he was not aware of any reported injuries. He said the ride will remain closed until the park and the ride manufacturer come up with a fix.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Here's the latest on the tropics.
FIRST ALERT: Watching a chance of development in the Atlantic
The Webster County Sheriff’s Office said authorities found Bonnie Mayes, 80, and Regina Payne,...
Missing mother and daughter found dead in car, coroner confirms
Lauren Elizabeth Martin-Suggs is facing one count of unlawful conduct toward a child.
Aynor woman with history of child neglect arrests faces new charge
It happened at 11:35 p.m. on Pearsall Road near Old Lowery Road.
1 killed in Robeson County crash
Wilmington tiny home community opens, hopes to inspire other areas to do the same
Wilmington tiny home community opens, hopes to inspire other areas to do the same

Latest News

Police: Woman accused of pointing gun, threatening to ‘blow the victim’s brains out’
Coast Guard investigating Intracoastal Waterway accident that killed 11-year-old girl
Woman charged in deadly Darlington County shooting, deputies say
Pee Dee woman accused of driving away after hitting person seen pushing car out of road
Jordan Steinke was the first of two officers to go trial over the Sept. 16, 2022, crash that...
Officer who put suspect in car hit by train guilty of reckless endangerment but not manslaughter