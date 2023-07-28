Submit a Tip
2 firefighters hurt in Marion County house fire, 3 vehicles involved
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Officials in the Pee Dee say two firefighters were hurt battling a large fire at a home late Thursday.

Marion Fire Rescue said crews were called to the blaze at around 11 p.m. on the 300 block of Upland Avenue.

The fire shown coming out of the roof
The fire shown coming out of the roof(Marion Fire Rescue)

Upon arriving, they found a “significant fire” coming from the roof of the house. They also saw three fully involved passenger vehicles.

The department said they tried to keep damage to the home at a minimum, but they did not list the full extent of the damages.

Firefighters were able to save an outbuilding that only sustained minimal heat damage.

It is not clear if or how many people were displaced by the fire.

The two firefighters hurt were treated at the scene and did not have to go to the hospital.

The Marion Police Department, Marion Rural Fire Department, Mullins Fire Rescue and Marion County EMS also responded to the scene.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

